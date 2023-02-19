SKIPPER Josh Casey has praised the support his Woking team received from their fans at Wrexham last week.
As he analysed the Vanarama National League tussle, Casey highlighted the role the 232 travelling supporters played in the Cards securing a 2-2 draw and ending the Welsh team’s perfect home record.
Casey told the News & Mail: “They were close to where I was for a lot of the game and it was incredible hearing them – especially when we scored to go 1-0 up and then scored to equalise.
“You could hear them outsinging the 10,000 Wrexham fans who had gone quiet because we’d just scored, so it was great.
“I really enjoy the away games because of that reason. It’s great seeing the numbers that we travel with, and how vocal they are.
“Everyone who travels is incredibly loud, so we’re really lucky – and the players are very appreciative of that effort.
“It means the world, and against Wrexham we gave the fans something to go home with.
“It was a fantastic atmosphere at Wrexham. We were all looking forward to the game. We went there with the view that we wanted to embrace the atmosphere and enjoy it, and try to spoil the party. And we did that by being the first side to take points off them at home.”
