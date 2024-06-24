A non-native species of hornet has been making the news this month. The UK Government and several nature conservation organisations are concerned about the impact of the Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) because it is a voracious predator of bees which, as major pollinators, are an essential component of well-functioning ecosystems. The public is being asked to report all sightings of the Asian hornet online with the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology .