Shepperton Studios in Surrey has become the second biggest film studio in the world after completing an expansion – with knock-on benefits for the rest of the county.
The studios near the M3/M25 junction now boast 31 purpose-built sound stages, workshops and production space, home to giants of the big and small screens Amazon MGM Studios and Netflix.
And the Surrey Film Office believes this will boost tourism, investment and the jobs market in the wider Surrey economy.
Surrey, owing to its excellent transport links and access to studios such as Shepperton, is a popular destination for big-budget film and TV productions with locations such as Bourne Woods, Frensham Ponds and Hankley Common regularly seeing film crews working on all kinds of projects.
And according to the Surrey Film Office, filming on location in places such as the Forestry Commission’s Bourne Woods south of Farnham has the potential to generate up to £108,000 per filming day, in the local economy.
A spokesperson for Surrey Film Office added: “We’re delighted about the recent expansion of Shepperton Studios, which will encourage further inward investment in the local Surrey economy, as well as boost local employment.
“Filming in Surrey has already been shown to encourage screen tourism in the area, with film and TV fans travelling far and wide to visit the locations they spotted on screen.”
Surrey's showreel includes Gladiator, Harry Potter, Napoleon (Bourne Woods), 28 Days Later, Hot Fuzz and The Mummy (Waverley Abbey), James Bond Skyfall (Hankley Common), and The Holiday (Shere).