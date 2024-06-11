Seymours, the 20-branch independent estate agency, has moved its Woking office to a new 3,000 square-foot flagship showroom in the Victoria Place shopping mall.
The award-winning network of offices is based mainly in Surrey and the company prides itself on offering unrivalled sales and lettings services to the community.
As the Seymours group continues to expand its network, the strategic decision was made to combine the existing sales and prestige home offerings, bringing them together in the modern, attractive office. Seymours believe it offers the perfect location and setting for customers to highlight their properties and reach their target audiences locally and further afield.
To celebrate the milestone in the company's development, partners Zo Khan, Franco Orlando and Lloyd Moss hosted a launch event this month attended by businesses and clients new and old.
“We were delighted with the people who came to support the opening of our new flagship office,” Zo said on behalf of the team. “We believe it highlights how respected Seymours is in the Woking community.
“People from up and down the country crammed the office to capacity. Seeing everyone and sharing the launch with representatives of local and national companies, charities, and groups we support and collaborate with was a delight.”
Seymours began in Woking in October 2003 under the direction of partners Franco Orlando and John Ferrucci in a single standalone office.
Twenty-one years on there are partners in sales, lettings and prestige homes operating out of five local offices within Woking, which employ 85 staff.
High Sheriff of Surrey Shahid Azeem and a series of local councillors were high-profile guests at the launch, as were many local solicitors, demonstrating, Seymours said, the company's sound reputation, alongside the community's support and trust, built over the past two decades.