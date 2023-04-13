WINNERS of the giant Easter egg design competition at RHS Garden Wisley have been able to see their creations situated around the site.
The contest was open to visitors, RHS staff, RHS volunteers, community and education groups. Its theme was spring, nature and wildlife.
The winning two-dimensional designs were transposed on to the giant eggs and each was hand painted by the winners.
There were eight giant egg winners and three runners-up, who decorated the slightly smaller eggs which are grouped together on the Welcome landscape.
The larger-than-life eggs await discovery as part of the Giant Egg Hunt at Wisley until Monday 17 April.
Children who successfully find all the eggs will be rewarded with a free chocolate treat from PLAYin CHOC. The prizes are vegan and free from the top allergens. They are ethically made in the UK, from three organic plants.
They also include an Easter rabbit puzzle toy and fun fact card to teach the children about different rabbit species from around the world.
Additional activities on offer at Wisley throughout the holiday include Easter-themed seed planting and craft workshops in the Clore Learning Centre, seasonal walk and talks, and the opportunity to get hands on to learn all about the cocoa tree at RHS Hilltop.