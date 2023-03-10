SCHOOLS across the area had a wizard of a time celebrating World Book Day last week.
The keenly anticipated annual event brings personalities from children’s literature to life, with teachers, staff and pupils wearing the costumes of their favourite characters.
The occasion also enables pupils to both acquire knowledge and build on what they already know.
As Dr Seuss said: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn the more places you’ll go.”
Barnsbury Primary School and Nursery held a week-long schedule of events that included a scholastic book fair, sharing stories, older children reading to the youngsters.
The week ended with a fancy dress parade involving all 450 pupils.
Wimpy Kid, Cornish Pixie, Dictionary, Stick Man, Oliver Twist, Mad Eye Moody, Astrid, Monkey and Luna were just a few of the legendary figures that could be seen.
Teachers at The Hermitage School in St John’s dressed as fictional Wally’s to hide, challenging pupils to find them in the playground as they arrived first thing.
The school kept things fun during the rest of the week with extra-curricular Bounce for Books, fundraising for books for the library, and learning sessions to inspire writing and storytelling.
Pupils at The Oaktree School also dressed in elaborate and colourful costumes.
Debbie Kimani, Hermitage School Year 5 team leader, said: “It’s been a memorable celebration of World Book Day with memories for the children that equip them with skills for the future.”
