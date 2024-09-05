As the new school year begins, Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH) is launching its Accumulator Challenge and inviting teams from school and community groups to get involved.
Each team will be given £50 to grow into a donation to the Hospice. They can use the £50 in any (safe and legal!) way – it could be cake sales, buying materials to make products to sell, inventing products, hosting events or something more innovative.
After three months they must pay back the £50, along with any profits they have made from their activities. All teams will then be invited to a special awards evening to celebrate their achievements.
“It will be a fantastic and fun learning experience for budding entrepreneurs giving them a chance to test out their ideas and marketing techniques,” said Kerry Bennett, WSBH director of income generation & marketing.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how they use the money, perhaps they can teach us something about new ways to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause!”
The Hospice hopes it will create a bit of friendly competition and encourage entrepreneurship between schools or within schools if more than one team from the same school apply, giving them a real-life project that encourages team working.
It will also be an opportunity to learn about the local charity and how their hard-earned profits will be spent caring for patients and their families using the WSBH’s free services.
Along with their £50, teams will also get a Sam Beare bear as their mascot to accompany them on their entrepreneurial journey. Schools and other community groups can find out more and sign up at: www.wsbh.org.uk/accumulator.