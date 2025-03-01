Sickness costs employers heavily – around £100 billion a year according to the Institute for Public Policy Research.
It can also have a serous effect on employees, with one study estimating that almost a quarter have worried or are currently worried about money if they have to call in sick (MetLife insurance).
Now Surrey County Council is offering the WorkWell scheme to support people who are off work for work reasons or are in danger of being so.
Surrey is working in partnership with local providers of health, wellbeing, employment and skills support to provide free one-to-one confidential coaching and specialist advice in skills and employment, mental health and physical activity.
Research carried out on behalf of the Department of Work and Pensions and the Department of Health and Social Care has shown that people who are absent from work because of mental health problems, musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions and respiratory reasons often struggle to return to work after a period of sickness absence.
One-to-one support from a WorkWell coach increases the likelihood of employees returning to work sooner, or preventing them from going on sickness leave.
Depending on a person's health and employment needs the coach will provide a personalised support plan and may recommend employment and skills support, such as exploring new careers and liaising with employers to see how they can meet the employees needs in the workplace. They may also recommend mental or physical activity support.
The support is free and usually lasts for up to six months, but is not time limited meaning that the service is available for all the time it takes for someone’s health to improve enough to work. can access the service according to the time it takes for your health to improve and your ability to work.