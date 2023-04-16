WOKING gaffer Darren Sarll expects a tough game when his side welcome Gateshead to The Laithwaite Community Stadium on Saturday in the Vanarama National League.
Prior to losing to Bromley last weekend, the Tynesiders had won six league matches in a row.
In an exclusive interview with the News & Mail ahead of the Cards’ penultimate home fixture of the regular season, Sarll said: “I went to their game at Eastleigh [a 5-2 victory on 12 April] and I’m hugely impressed with their transformation.
“Absolute huge credit to [their manager] Mike Williamson for winning all those games in a row recently.
“To win one is hard enough, but to win six in a row is an incredible feat.
“They’re a team with really good flow and great energy.
“There’s a real harmony to the team and they’ll be really difficult [opponents].
“When you get players in that vein of form, a lot of that good energy flows in their direction.
“It’ll be a tough game. If they maintain that standard when they play us, it’ll mean that their position in the league table and our position in the league table will almost become obsolete. It won’t be of relevance.
“It’ll be an in-form side against another team, and the other team will be us.
“So it’s amazing how professional sport works in that way.
“They’ve been fantastic in the past two months. You’ve always got to give credit where credit’s due.”
For the full interview, see the 20 April issue of the News & Mail – in shops now.