The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have appeared in court charged with the 10-year-old's murder.
Sara's body was discovered at the property she lived at with her father Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, on Hammond Road, Woking on August 10.
All three appeared at Guildford Magistrates Court today (September 15) following their arrest on the evening of Wednesday, September 13 at Gatwick Airport as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.
They had flown to Pakistan on August 9 with Sara's five siblings, aged between one and 13 years old. They stayed in the South Asian country for more than a month following Sara's death.
All five children remain in Pakistan in a state childcare facility after being taken from their grandfather's home at about 4.30pm local time on Monday.
Sara suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time, a post-mortem examination found.
Mr Sharif, Mrs Batool and Mr Malik appeared in the dock of Guildford Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon flanked by a dock officer each.
Sharif was wearing a grey prison issue tracksuit, Malik wore a red t-shirt and blue jeans and Batool was dressed in black.
The trio were remanded in custody to appear at The Central Criminal Court in London on Tuesday, September 19.
Officers continue to appeal for information about Sara’s life and would like to speak to anyone who knew her.
If you have any information which could assist please contact the police via their information portal or, if you would like to remain anonymous, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.