The season of “mists and mellow fruitfulness” throws up familiar sights and sounds like conkers dropping from Horse Chestnut trees and skeins of migrating geese taking over the skies.
The charity is calling on people to don their boots and gardening gloves and have a go at tasks that will help change the lives of animals for the better.
There are 24 self-service tasks for volunteers to complete this year, with different tasks set for each of the four seasons. Points are earned when completing tasks and volunteers who earn a set number or more during a season are awarded a seasonal certificate.
Some of the tasks include:
- Cleaning bird feeders
- Creating mini compost heaps
- Cleaning out nest boxes
- Discarding pumpkin leftovers
- Taking part in Hallowclean
- Helping hedgehogs get ready for hibernation
- Keeping wildlife safe from bonfires