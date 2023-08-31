Dog beaten so badly vet staff thought he had died

Whippet Terry was left with life-threatening injuries when he was beaten for urinating indoors.

He was rushed to an animal hospital by a member of the public. Staff thought the pet, wrapped in a blanket, had already died – but then they spotted shallow breathing and rushed into action.

He had bruising to the white of his left eye and his upper and lower lips. Three of his upper incisors were missing and another tooth was broken.

Vet nurse Rachel Coombes was so upset about the state of his suffering that she said: “If he survives this I will adopt him.”

Terry was placed in an oxygen tent to help his breathing and was also put on a special heat mat as he was in a hypothermic state.

He was then put on an intravenous drip and the emergency veterinary treatment continued until his vital organs had normalised and he regained consciousness.

An x-ray revealed Terry did not have a fractured skull, but his injuries were consistent with being hit and the RSPCA were called to investigate. Inspector Laura Barber traced the owner of the pup and police were able to place him in the care of the RSPCA.

Terry returned to full health and was happily adopted by Rachel.