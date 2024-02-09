Dr Nabil Hajji, technical director of toxicology at the WRc explained: “Plastic pollution is expected to more than double by 2030 with some 40 per cent of plastic recognised as a single-use material remaining persistent in the environment. In addition, as it is degraded over time, it creates microplastics (less than 5mm) and nanoplastics (less than 0.1mm) – this is the substance being ingested by animals and people.”