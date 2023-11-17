The RHS Garden at Wisley changes continuously, month by month and even week by week – so there are always colourful new vistas to see and new plants to discover.
Now is the time to see Wisley’s trees displaying a wide palette of autumn colour.
But it must be said the colours were disappointing when I visited the garden recently: some tree species have already lost their leaves, whilst others were only just turning from green to gold.
I’ve just reviewed my photos taken in the garden at this time of the year in two previous years, when the tress were more colourful, exhibiting a more vibrant mosaic of gold, greens, yellows, bronze and red.
Nevertheless, the Wisley garden was unquestionably beautiful, with many plants in bloom.
I encountered pockets of autumn-flowering crocus and cyclamen in several places across the garden, and a variety of colourful plants still flowering in the South African Meadow behind the Glasshouse.
The most vibrant colours on show were due to the blood-red foliage of various acers, right across the garden.
During visits at other times of the year I’ve tended not to notice the wide variety of tall grasses in flower beds right across the garden, being distracted by the many brightly-flowering plants.
Last week the grasses were dazzling, especially when backlit by the low sun.
In Oakwood (something of a misnomer, as it’s much more than woodland comprising oak trees) these bright acers are set among many other trees and shrubs of various colours.
Meandering through Oakwood’s many curving footpaths, there were more moments of awe when a gap in the foliage allowed a beam of sunlight to light up a single tree or bush, as though it were lit by a spotlight.
The autumnal colours are later to appear this year.
By the time you read this, the vibrancy and wide colour spectrum in Wisley’s landscapes will be spectacular.
For information on visiting RHS Garden Wisley and topical notes on “what’s looking good at Wisley” visit www.rhs.org.uk/wisley