THE Horsell Scouts and Guides Grand May Fayre will be at the Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground on bank holiday Monday (1 May) to once more thrill and entertain its legion of devotees.
Topping the bill of main arena events at the Chobham Road venue is the spectacular Dangerous Steve, who will be bringing to the crowd his signature stunts such as juggling chainsaws and defying fiery challenges.
“He’s brilliant to watch, really exciting and unusual, but I did wonder if we should it tone it down a bit given the family audience,” said Richard Mackie, the chairman of the May Fayre.
“In the end we decided just to put ‘Don’t try this at home’ on our later promotional material. I think people like a bit of excitement anyway, don’t they?”
The fayre, a fixture of the local calendar now in its 43rd year, resumed 12 months ago after an enforced break because of the pandemic, and Richard is hoping to build on what proved to be a successful return. It is a significant source of funding for the scouting group.
“Last year was an unknown,” he said. ”We were starting again, building back and hoping everyone would still come along and have a good time.
“I’m delighted to say that the crowds turned out to support us, we’re so grateful to them.
“It was important that it did go well, because, of course, we’d lost two years of fundraising. If we have another good year I don’t think we’ll be far off where we’d hope to be in terms of funds.
“In the past we’ve worked towards funding the new Scout and Guide HQ in Horsell, but with that completed our aim now is to give everyone the best experience they can have with the Scouts and Guides.
“The fayre contributes heavily to the running of the HQ, and ensuring scouting and guiding in Horsell is accessible to all. Without these funds, costs would need to be passed on to the Scouts and Guides in higher subscriptions or fewer activities.”
As well as the pulsating thrills of Dangerous Steve, the fayre has the more traditional elements, many with a Coronation theme: inflatables, myriad different stalls for all the family, a Thurstons Brewery beer tent, and the battle for pride and bragging rights as the Scouts and Guides contest the May Fayre Trophy, the John Marsden Cup and the Tony Bowman Gold Cup.
“And we are always very well supported by our most generous sponsors, without whom the fayre could not take place,” Richard said.
“This year our main sponsor will be Seymours, the Horsell estate agents. Halstead Preparatory School for Girls and Trident Honda, our longest-running sponsor, have also kindly agreed to sponsor us.”
Programmes, with the door-to-door selling almost as much a tradition as the fayre, have been going well, apart from the odd hiccup.
“I was out with a group one night in absolutely foul weather,” Dick said. “The rain was pouring down and I suspect quite a few of the programmes we sold will be papier mache by now.
“Still, I hope people will come along, enjoy the atmosphere and the family entertainments and have lost of fun.
“All we need is some decent weather.”
The Grand May Fayre is from 11.45am until 4.30pm (on 1 May) at the Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground on Chobham Road. Entry is free.