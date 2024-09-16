Drivers in and around Woking will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 9pm September 16 to 5.30am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout and slip road closures for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 10pm September 16 to 5.30am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closures for surfacing works.
• M25, from 10pm September 23 to 5.30am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for Testing works.
• M25, from 10pm September 23 to 5.30am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 10, carriageway closure for Directional Drilling Tracing works, diversion via National highways roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.