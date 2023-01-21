GUILDFORD magistrates decided not to ban a Ripley man from driving under the totting-up procedure, because of the effect this would have on his family and his work.
James Ray, aged 23, of 4 Forbench Close, was prosecuted for driving his Citroen Berlingo van at more than the 30mph speed limit in Petworth Road, Chiddingfold on 8 January 2022.
The magistrates were told that the three penalty points for the offence would take Ray to the automatic disqualification limit.
They ruled that, because of his family and work circumstances, he must pass a driving test before being allowed to drive again.
As well as the points, he was fined £150 and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a victims fund surcharge of £34.