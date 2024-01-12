Squire’s Woking has made a new year donation to Quest RDA, the centre’s charity of the year.
The Chobham-based riding for the disabled charity was presented with a cheque for £948 after the success of Squire’s’ Christmas grotto during November and December.
A Christmas grotto was a feature at four Squire’s centres over the festive season – Woking, Badshot Lea, West Horsley and Shepperton.
£1 from the sale of every child’s ticket was donated to each centre’s designated charity of the year, raising more than £5,300 across four charities.
Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “We know many families enjoyed their pre-Christmas visits to our Christmas grottos, which are an important feature of Squire’s fundraising efforts each year.
“We are delighted that once again they were such a great success and enabled us to raise funds for four important charities within the communities we serve.
“The money raised will help support the amazing work these charities do over the coming year.”