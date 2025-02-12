Primary schools have been awarded a total of £3,000 as part of the Rethink Waste scheme, Surrey Environment Partnership’s initiative.
It is aimed at encouraging Surrey residents to reduce what they waste, in addition to the £15,500 that has previously been awarded to schools.
Some of the winning schools and their projects were:
- The Grange Community Infant School – create a sensory garden
- West Byfleet Junior School – reclaim a disused former vegetable garden
Jacob Larby, a teacher at The Grange, which won the top prize of £1,000, said: “Many people worked together to donate points towards the eco-project. We are looking forward to spending the prize money on creating a sensory garden where the children can enjoy a safe space as they explore it with their different senses.”