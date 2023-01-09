Pirbright Ranges is owned by the Ministry of Defence and, for safety reasons, it is not accessible to the public. However, it is managed for wildlife by Surrey Wildlife Trust, which keeps a herd of red deer on the site to graze the heathland. This reduces the dominance of Scots pine, common gorse and silver birch, so allowing slower growing dwarf scrub and specialist heathland plants to flourish, in turn creating the unique heathland ecosystem.