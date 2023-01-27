ARE you looking for the right place to launch or expand your business empire?
It can be hard to find the perfect premises to operate from, whether your business is retail, hospitality, or something else entirely.
We’ve rounded up some of the business sites in Woking which are available to buy or rent now.
High Street - £1,200 pcm
This ground floor space could be used as a retail store or an office, and is close to the train station.
The property comprises a retail unit suitable for a variety of A1/office uses, providing 495 square feet of open plan retail space and storage.
The premises will be available for occupation from March 2023, and has most recently been used as a letting agency.
Heathside Crescent - £2,600 pcm
This commercial unit is close to Woking’s town centre and the new bus station, and is currently vacant.
The property is the former site of L’Aroma Italian restaurant, and retains a reception counter.
The agent advises that there is high foot traffic in the area and that the premises spans 186 square metres.
Commercial Way - £5,000 pcm
This double retail frontage is on the ground floor in a prominent town centre location close to the station.
The premises is on the ground floor, with an office space on the first floor and the potential for outdoor seating.
Nearby businesses include Cafe Nero and Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, with the Peacocks Shopping Centre also nearby.
Amis Road - £89,995 + SAV Leasehold
This property comes with an existing business, Headway’s Hair Salon, which is well-established in the local community.
The sale of the business also comes with the website, and a Facebook page which has many positive reviews for the salon.
The business was founded approximately 15 years ago, and there is a two bedroom flat above the salon.
Commercial Way - £750,000 Leasehold
This restaurant business, Black & Iron’s Bar & Grill, has recently been fully fitted out and can accommodate 210 covers.
The business is currently in operation with management, making this purchase primarily an asset opportunity.
The interior includes a bar area, a large fitted kitchen, and newly upholstered tables, chairs and benches.