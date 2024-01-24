West Byfleet’s 2024 community calendar features photographs, from residents, of the village’s local landmarks and natural surroundings.
The photography competition, organised by Botanical Place developer RVG in partnership with local wildlife photographer Ben Nicholson, captured such popular settings as the River Wey, Woodham Lock and St John the Baptist Church.
The annual initiative brings together West Byfleet’s amateur photographers to celebrate the village’s natural environment and beauty hotspots.
Ben, who acted as judge and selected the 12 winning submissions, said: “There were so many amazing entries in this year’s competition, almost too many to choose from.
“As a near lifelong West Byfleet resident, it was wonderful to see places I’ve walked many times, such as Woodham Lock and the River Wey, depicted so stunningly.
“If you’re keen for some very well-taken pictures from across our village, I’d certainly recommend picking up a copy.”
Terry Unitt, senior project manager at RVG, said: “We were blown away by the enthusiasm and craft of residents in providing amazing photos and look forward to seeing the calendars in shop windows and across West Byfleet.”
There are some 30 free copies available at West Byfleet library, and copies have also been distributed to local groups, such as the Camphill Social Club and Byfleet United Charity.