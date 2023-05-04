PEOPLE will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III at a street party style picnic in Chobham Recreation Ground on Sunday.
Entry is free to an event that features a hog roast, entertainment by Aesop Theatre and Chobham Morris Dancers, the Tic Tac Skate School, a bouncy castle and Jimmy Noyce’s funfair, which has stayed on after the village carnival.
Tickets for the hog roast, costing £6 are available today at the Horse and Groom micropub and Basil and Blue coffee shop in High Street and the parish council office in the recreation ground.
Cash only will be accepted for ticket purchases.
Commemorative coronation medals with a unique Chobham design that are being presented to children at St Lawrence Primary and Valley End Infant schools are also available to village children who go to schools outside the parish.
Parents can apply for medals to the parish council office, phone 01276 856633, email [email protected]