SHROVE Tuesday is almost upon us, when pancakes are still firmly on the menu.
According to BBC Good Food, our appetite for the versatile foodstuff shows no sign of diminishing – last year its website got six million page views on Pancake Day, as people searched for different recipes.
The majority went to 'Easy pancakes', but others tackled American pancakes or – reflecting changing diets – looked for Easy vegan pancakes and Gluten free pancakes.
“Judging by the millions coming to BBC Good Food for pancake recipes, we are a nation of pancake lovers, and it’s not hard to see why,” said Cassie Best, food director at BBC Good Food.
“Even with increasing food prices and high energy bills, pancakes require just basic ingredients and cook quickly on the hob. To make our top-ranking Easy pancakes you only need flour, eggs, oil and milk whisked together and a drizzle of oil for the pan. They are also incredibly versatile and extremely moreish --- you can add whatever toppings you fancy, or just classic lemon and sugar, and they’re easily adapted for different diets.”
Flipping a pancake takes practice and hand-eye coordination, but if you’re looking to put your skills to the test outside of the kitchen while supporting a good cause, Woking Shopmobility is holding its 27th annual pancake race in Jubilee Square this Tuesday 21 February at noon – with registration at 11.30am.
The organisation is looking for more teams to sign up, to ensure this year’s event is flipping great.
“The pancake race is open to all local businesses, shops and organisations. There is no entry fee but we ask for sponsorship from each team, to be made up of four relay runners,” said Joyce Browning.
“The optional fancy dress theme this year is ‘coronation’. There are prizes for the overall winner, best fancy dress, the mascot race and the most money raised.”
If anyone would like to take part, please call 01483 776612 or email [email protected] for a race pack.
Woking Shopmobility hires out mobility scooters, power chairs and manual wheelchairs to enable people with short or long-term mobility challenges to enjoy access to Woking town centre. They also hire manual wheelchairs and travel scooters to take off site.