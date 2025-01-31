The Cutting Room Chobham is celebrating after stylist Rebecca Spiking was shortlisted for a top accolade at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.
Rebecca has been nominated as a finalist in the Colour Technician of the Year award, a category that recognises exceptional talent and creativity in hair colouring.
“I’m absolutely over the moon to be nominated,” Rebecca said. “It’s such an honour to be recognised for something I’m so passionate about. I love helping my clients feel confident and beautiful, and this nomination is a dream come true.”
This year’s awards ceremony will take place on 9 March.
Salon owners Vince and Victoria Nigrelli added: “We’re so proud of Rebecca and all she’s accomplished. Her talent, hard work, and passion for hair colouring inspire the whole team.”