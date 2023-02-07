WOKING Shopmobility is holding its 27th annual pancake race in Jubilee Square on Tuesday 21 February at noon (registration 11.30am) in the presence of the Mayor, Cllr Saj Hussain, and Jonathan Lord MP.
And the organisation is looking for more teams to sign up, to ensure this year's event is flipping great.
"The pancake race is open to all local businesses, shops and organisations. There is no entry fee but we ask for sponsorship from each team, to be made up of four relay runners," said Joyce Browning.
"The optional fancy dress theme this year is 'coronation'. There are prizes for the overall winner, best fancy dress, the mascot race and the most money raised."
If anyone would like to take part, please call 01483 776612 or email [email protected] for a race pack.
Woking Shopmobility hires out mobility scooters, power chairs and manual wheelchairs to enable people with short or long-term mobility challenges to enjoy access to Woking town centre. They also hire manual wheelchairs and travel scooters to take off site.