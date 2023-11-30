Be prepared to greet Surrey’s brand-new fleet of 38 gritters, which have been given names including Banana Grit, Frosty Fred and Ready Spready Go!
As the temperatures drop, we can expect to see Surrey County Council’s new road gritters keeping the county moving and keep us safe.
Each of the gritters has been given a name, from Salty Susan and Magic Melty to Grittosaurus Rex, thanks to suggestions from 400 residents including children from Surrey’s schools.
The new vehicles operate more efficiently, have state-of-the art technology on board and produce less carbon emissions than the previous vehicles. They will grit Surrey’s roads before and during severe weather, drawing on 10,000 tonnes of salt stored at four depots.
This programme typically begins in October and runs until the end of March, although the period can be extended depending on weather conditions.