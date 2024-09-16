Representatives from St Peter’s Hospital and Rangeford Villages recently celebrated the installation of new planters at the Chertsey hospital.
The planters, at the hospital’s main entrance, were donated and designed by the gardening team at Homewood Grove, Rangeford Village’s new retirement community in Chertsey.
Under the expert supervision of Rangeford’s head of landscapes, Chris Liversidge, the planters have been completely rejuvenated. Any plants in this area which could be revived have been replanted in Oak children’s ward and the Chestnut Ward garden.
The new flowers have been designed to lift the space through colour and texture. The planters will be changed three times per year to allow for a winter display, spring flowering bulbs and summer flowering. The current displays include blanc noisette roses within wired obelisks, osteospermums, lavender, gaura (whirling butterflies), lobelia and verbena.
Chris said: “This has been a wonderful project. Giving back to the local community surrounding our villages is really important to Rangeford. The new planters contribute to the overall look and feel of this outdoor area. We’re so glad to help create a tranquil space, outside the hospital where everyone can come and relax for a moment.
“Being able to change the plants seasonally mean the aesthetics of the planters will change throughout the year, ensuring there is a fresh feel. The feedback has been incredibly positive, it’s been great to hear. We look forward to continuing our work with St Peter’s Hospital.”
Tom Smerdon, director of strategy and sustainability at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals, added: “A huge thank you to Rangeford for their generous gift of these wonderful planters. They have truly transformed the space, bringing colour and nature to the entrance of our hospital.
“Special thanks to Chris, for his commitment to maintaining the planters, as well as his expertise in selecting plants that will keep the entrance vibrant all year-round.”