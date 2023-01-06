WOKING homelessness charity York Road Project will host its annual quiz night at Woking United Reformed Church, White Rose Lane, on Friday 3 February.
Members of the community are invited to join a night of fun and friendly competition from 7pm to 10pm, all for a worthy cause – supporting people experiencing homelessness in Woking and the surrounding areas. Tickets are £5 per head, including food.
The evening will offer a hot dog or burger, or vegetarian or vegan option, and drinks will be provided. Attendees are also welcome to take their own alcoholic drinks if they wish.
Guests can join the quiz as individuals or in a team, with no limit to the number of members of a team.
The most recent in-person quiz held by the charity was in 2019 and was attended by about 80 people. The hall can hold 100.
Quizzers will also be able to take part in the charity’s tombola draw, with every prize possible, from prosecco to puzzles and pickle.
All proceeds from the quiz night will be supporting York Road Project’s vital homelessness services in Woking and the surrounding areas.
The charity’s chief executive Cherisse Dealtry said: “Homelessness doesn’t stop at any time of year, and we require year-round support from the community to continue our services, including outreach and accommodation.
“Every penny raised from this quiz night will help us to continue to support as many people as possible.”
To book tickets for the quiz, as an individual or as a team, visit www.yorkroadproject.org.uk.
Alternatively, tickets can be bought at the door, subject to availability.