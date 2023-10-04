SG: You’re absolutely right, the weekend is a limit that we’re closer to. Look, these planning processes take time. This process could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months or more to find a resolution. The same process would have had to have been followed to address the weekend cap as it would the annual cap. And we forecast that market demand will hit our annual cap by around about 2030. So there was little point in us coming forward with just the weekend cap uplift, going through all the consultation, doing the environmental impact assessment, spending two and a half years to get a resolution on that only to immediately come back and start another process to address our annual cap. So here we’re putting everything together.