Past pupils from the old schools in Westfield, Kingfield and Old Woking are to hold their 28th annual reunion.
The reunion will be at the Moorcroft Day Centre, Old School Place, Westfield on Saturday 28 September.
Jean Follett, who is helping to organise the reunion, said: “It is a very informal occasion when old school friends enjoy meeting up to chat about longago school days.
“Anyone who attended Westfield Infants, Westfield Junior, Kingfield Central, Church Street Old Woking and/or Westfield Highlands Schools, as pupils, teachers or staff is very welcome to join us.
“There is no age restriction but if you left any of these schools during the 1950s or 1960s you are most likely to meet up with old school friends.”
The annual re-unions began in 1995 when a former pupil who had emigrated to Canada, came back to Woking on a visit and wanted to meet up with old school pals.
Moorcroft was the obvious meeting place because, as some readers will remember, it used to be Westfield Junior School. Since then the re-unions have been held annually at Moorcroft, except for two years during Covid restrictions.
Fish and Chips will be available to pre-order for lunch and a large collection of old school photos dating back to the early 1900s will be on display during the day. If you have any old photos from any of the schools, you are welcome to bring them along.