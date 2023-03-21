PUPILS at the Hermitage and Oaktree primary schools are raising money for charity by getting fit.
They are supporting Year Four team leader Faaria Sahi, who is taking part in a sponsored 22 mile challenge which will include hiking up Mount Snowdon – the highest mountain in Wales.
Faaria is raising funds to improve antenatal care in four poverty-stricken areas of Pakistan.
She is in training to complete the arduous trek in a testing seven-and-a-half hours, and pupils at both primaries in St John's are taking part in the adventure by taking at least five minutes of daily exercise in a contest to be the first to match or beat that time and distance.
To keep things on a straight and narrow path, the pupil-led School Councils will monitor the progress of each the pupils.
Mrs Sahi said: “As a mother this particular cause touched my heart, and together with my secret ambition to go hiking I couldn’t let the opportunity pass!
“Many women in Pakistan undergo unnecessary caesarean operations; the procedure often takes place due to lack of medical care or the commercial attitude of some greedy physicians.
“I’m fundraising to improve healthcare for these women in partnership with the pupils and parents and the renowned international charity Dabbagh Welfare Trust.”
Fundraising this term has raised £350, and the schools are looking to reach £3,000 by September.
Anyone wanting to contribute to Faaria’s fundraising can visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/faaria-sahi