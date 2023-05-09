CHILDREN at schools and nurseries across the Woking area got out their face paints and Union Jacks and wore red, white and blue “mufti” clothes to celebrate the coronation.
Pupils of Barnsbury Primary School and Nursery marked the event with a special meal and outdoor activities.
All 650 staff and pupils from The Oaktree School and The Hermitage School shared their coronation celebrations together on the playing field.
Pupil Dottie, aged nine, said: “The afternoon was happy and joyful, we had a tasty snack and made crowns and flags.
“The teachers and children joined together on the playing field to take part in a singalong of classic songs, including Rule Britannia, and concluded with the national anthem.”