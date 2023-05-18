ENTERPRISES which put the accent on sustainability have until Friday of next week to enter CREST23, Surrey’s premier green business awards.
It is the only business awards programme focused on recognising and celebrating business sustainability. Entries have to be submitted through its website by 26 May.
The free-to-enter programme is run in association with the University of Surrey and supported by its headline sponsor Surrey County Council. Businesses can enter as many categories as they choose.
The awards presentation will be held on Thursday 26 October at the UK headquarters of the WWF in Woking.