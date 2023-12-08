A trial of work to reduce noise from the concrete section of the M25 that has plagued Byfleet, West Byfleet and Pyrford is working well, according to National Highways.
The agency gave an update on the M25 Southwest Quadrant Pavement Strategy to the M25 J10-11 resurfacing action group and Woking MP Jonathan Lord.
The latest trial on the London orbital motorway between junctions 8-9 involved removing the old damaged concrete edges, filling the gaps with a bespoke epoxy-based hardened concrete and then using a grinding machine to provide a new quieter surface.
The grinding technique was previously trialled on the M1 from 2018 to 2022.
Representatives from National Highways and Connect Plus described the details of the trial, explaining the difficulties, and said that they were working in collaboration with the M25 Junction 10/A3 Wisley Interchange project team to use planned closures on the network and were hopeful to start the work next year.
The work will be carried out at night to cause the least disruption.
Amanda Boote, the borough and county councillor for Byfleet and West Byfleet and chair of the M25 J10-11 committee, said: ‘‘We are delighted to hear that the trial is showing a successful reduction in the noise levels on the concrete stretch of the M25.
‘‘This will not only be beneficial to my residents but it will also benefit the drivers and motorcyclists who use this stretch. We will continue to work with National Highways and Connect Plus to monitor the progress and will keep residents informed of any new updates.
‘‘It has taken an incredible amount of lobbying to get us to this point and I am thrilled that we have some good news to share with the thousands of residents and many drivers who are adversely affected by this.’’
Mr Lord said: ‘‘I am extremely pleased to see the progress made on this M25 concrete project.’’