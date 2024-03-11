Keen to explore your creative side this Easter? Then look no further than ArtHouse Galleries in Victoria Place.
ArtHouse Galleries have had their lease extended by the council until summer, and to celebrate they have brought in new artists and artworks in time for Easter.
The gallery shop opened in July 2023 and has proved popular with Woking residents, offering something distinctly different in the town centre.
ArtHouse Galleries have been running pop-ups in London and Surrey for the past five years. A non-profit cooperative of 20 artists and makers, the Woking gallery aims to help local artists find an affordable place to sell their work - and make a career from their art.
And for customers, ArtHouse is a great place to buy affordable original art and unique handmade gifts - and take the kids for some Easter inspiration! The gallery is manned by the artists so pop in to find out just how they do it. There are lots of styles of work to choose from: abstracts, landscapes, pop art, figurative, rainbow animals and famous face prints.
You can buy hand-made ceramics and glass pieces, whilst tree surgeon Austin Steer uses his discarded wood to produce hand-turned bowls from only £25.
Prices start at £5 so there is a unique artwork for everyone. Need a big statement art piece? Ask the artists about extended payment options. ArtHouse Galleries founder Kate Winskill said: “We are pragmatic, we believe art enhances everyone’s life, and ours is fairly priced with no gallery commissions.
“We know people have bills to pay so feel free to negotiate with our artists. We’d rather have the work on your walls so we can create more!”
The gallery is open daily from 10.30am to 5.30pm and 11am to 5pm on Sunday. It is closed Easter Sunday.