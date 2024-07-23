Swimmers hoping to head down to a popular Surrey ‘beach’ now the weather is starting to heat up, will be left disappointed after warnings to stay out of the water.
Waverley Borough Council (WBC) said people should be aware of dangerous levels of blue-green algae at Frensham Great Pond and must not go in for a swim.
Blue-green algae naturally occurs in inland waters and can produce toxins called ‘harmful algae blooms’ that can kill wild animals, farm live stock and pets. In humans, they can cause rashes and illnesses if swallowed.
Not all blue-green algal blooms and scums are toxic but there is no way to easily tell, according to the Environment Agency.
The pond is popular in nice weather WBC said, but it can lead to overcrowding. In the past, the council has had to ask people to avoid the site after “huge influxes” of visitors caused numerous problems.