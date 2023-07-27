ArtHouse Galleries will showcase the work of more than 25 Surrey and South West London-based painters, print makers, ceramicists and glass makers in the former Paperchase unit at Victoria Place shopping centre from tomorrow (Saturday, July 29).
This follows a well-received pop-up gallery on Henry Plaza in May this year.
The old Paperchase has been transformed to offer a wonderful shopping environment for everyone looking to find original artworks for their home or as a gift . The gallery is manned by the artists themselves, with different members of the team working on different days . So if a piece catches your eye, you can find out from the maker the inspiration behind the work .
Kate Winskill, founder of ArtHouse Galleries, said: “We are delighted to be back in Woking with more artists than ever.
“Hannah Bruce from the Woking Art Society has helped to expand our group to include local artists to join our Surrey and South West London team.
“This really means anyone can find a work to suit their tastes, from traditional to ‘out there’ art.”
The gallery is open daily until Christmas 2023.
Works include original paintings, collages and limited-edition prints on a range of subjects from landscapes, abstracts, portraits, pop art to photography and surrealism.
Ceramics include necklaces, statement vases and affordable pots for everyday use, plus colourful art glass.
Staffed by the artists, many of whom have work in public and private collections throughout the world, the temporary gallery offers the atmosphere of an art fair in the convenient position of Jubilee Square.
There will be more than 1,000 different artworks on offer in a variety of styles to suit contemporary or more traditional tastes. As each piece is sold, another unique artwork will take its place, so work is constantly changing.
ArtHouse Galleries are keen to make original art accessible to everyone to enhance their homes . Because of this , the art is priced from just £12, with at least half the stock under £200. Customers can buy pieces framed or unframed too.
Looking for a big statement painting for a new extension? The larger paintings sell from £350 to £2,000.
If you want something personal to you and your family, most of the artists will undertake commissions, be it dog or cat portraits, a special landscape or a famous or family face.
The new ArtHouse Gallery at the former Paperchase is the perfect place for art lovers to browse original art and maybe start or add to their collection whilst meeting the artists who produced it.
All customers will be able to take advantage of a free local delivery service, which allows them to have large pictures delivered direct to their door.
Open Sunday to Monday 11am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 6pm.