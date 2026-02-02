CHARACTERS from Pooh Bear to Peppa Pig are likely to be wowing spectators during this year’s Chobham Carnival procession.
The 2026 parade theme is The World Of Children’s Story Characters, which provides a huge opportunity to impress the crowd.
As usual, the carnival is on the May Day Bank Holiday – Monday, 4 May this year – and the Carnival Ball is on Saturday, 2 May.
“There is plenty of time to start planning a magnificent procession entry, walking or motorised,” said Chobham Carnival Association chairman Tim Elwin. “All ages are, of course, welcome to join in the fun.”
The association has been busy planning its events since November and has booked the main arena entertainment for the carnival. The Stannage Stunt Team motorcycle daredevils are returning with the full act they were unable to perform on the too-rainy carnival day in 2024.
Other entertainments are being planned for the area’s biggest and best community event of the year in Chobham Recreation Ground.
The carnival fete will, as always, also feature an extensive selection of stalls, sideshows and food outlets, a Punch and Judy show and a traditional funfair.
Individuals, charities, community organisations, small businesses and food traders are welcome to apply for stalls. Inquiries can be made to [email protected].
Music at the black-tie ball will be provided by Super Band, an upbeat, high-energy dance and pop covers group that throws in a little bit of rock for good measure.
Application forms are available now for stalls and sideshows, the procession, programme illustration contest, the May King and Queen contest and the ball. Visit www.chobhamcarnival.co.uk to download a form.
Volunteers are always welcome, from new committee members to people willing to rattle collection buckets on the gates.
