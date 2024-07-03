History is in the making, both in terms of predicted changes to the political landscape, and also from Tindle, which is planning its biggest online election coverage.
With the map of the UK widely expected to turn from blue to red, according to the pollsters, Tindle will be at every election count in its markets to ensure its digital readers get the results and the reaction they need.
Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is hoping to prove the forecasts wrong by returning to Downing Street and preventing Labour leader Keir Starmer from leading his party to Government.
Our readers will be able to watch events play out in real time with our digital coverage.
From Wales to Woking, Cornwall to Monmouthshire, Tindle websites are running live blogs, election result round-ups, video and more.
Jon Gripton, Tindle deputy editorial director, said: “This is going to be a historic moment.
“Our readers expect us to keep them fully briefed, informed and hopefully also entertained, and our reporters and editors will be right at the heart of the communities they serve, with live as-it-happens coverage.”
Our editorial teams have been out reporting on the issues that matter to local voters.
South Hams reporter Richard Harding has interviewed Conservative leader Rishi Sunak and Reform leader Nigel Farage on the campaign trail.
Woking Borough residents will have to stay awake until the early hours of the morning on Friday, July 5. They will then find out who their representative will be in Parliament for the next five years.
Residents voting in person will have already received their poll cards through the post. It contains details of their designated polling station. Please check carefully before heading out to vote in case the polling station has changed. Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm.
Once the polls close at 10pm, polling station staff will take the ballot boxes to count centres. Ballots will be verified first and then counted before the result is announced.
According to Woking Borough Council (WBC), the declaration for Woking is expected around 3.30am onwards, dependent on turnout and recounts. WBC will be overseeing the count at Woking Leisure Centre.
Surrey Heath is estimated around 4.30am, but could change depending on circumstances. Surrey Heath Borough Council will oversee the count at Camberley Theatre.
Catch the latest updates here at the Woking News and Mail and across all Tindle editions for the rest of the UK.
The Woking candidates are:
- Green - Nataly Anderson
- Reform UK - Richard Barker
- Labour - Ese Erheriene
- Liberal Democrat - Will Forster
- Conservative - Jonathan Lord
- Heritage Party - Tim Read