POLICE are searching an address in West Byfleet linked to the continuing investigation into the death of ten-year-old Sara Sharif.
It was given by police as Eden Grove Road, the family’s address before the property in Hammond Road, Horsell, where Sara’s body was found in the early hours of Thursday, August 10.
As the hunt intensified in Pakistan for three people police want to question – named as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik – details of the investigation continue to emerge with police appealing for help from the public as they try to piece together Sara’s lifetsyle.
Although a post-mortem examination on Tuesday last week failed to establish the cause of Sara’s death – further tests are being carried out – it did reveal Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.
In a separate statement, Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council, confirmed Sara was known to the authority.
Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “We are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, Sky News reported Sara was a Year 5 pupil at St Mary’s Primary School in Byfleet, with headteacher Jacquie Chambers saying she would be “dearly missed” by classmates and teachers alike.
Ms Chambers added: “Sara was a bubbly, confident little girl who had the most beautiful smile. She was full of ideas and was very passionate about the things she believed in.
“Sara will be dearly missed and, as a school community, we are all deeply affected by this tragedy.”
Anyone who has any information which could assist the police investigation is urged to use https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4523K72-PO2
Alternatively, information can be reported by quoting Operation Unison via https://www.surrey.police.uk/
Anyone who would like to leave information confidentially, and does not want to talk to the police, can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.