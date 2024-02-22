Two male ferrets are looking for their forever home together.
Albino Lecter and polecat Myers are six months old.
They are living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while they search for their new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Lecter and Myers came to us after being found as strays and living in unsuitable conditions.
“They were both found in the same property but they were not living together.
“Myers was very skinny and nervous when he came to us but has since grown in confidence and is slowly becoming a very friendly and cheeky boy.
“They are both quite cheeky. They are very playful but also a bit nippy, possibly due to having had no interaction.
“The boys will just need lots of time spent with them to get them used to being picked up and handled properly without them biting.
“It would be nice for them to join a big group to help them socialise more and learn the right behaviours.
“They have recently been neutered and are now ready to find a new home together.
“Lecter and Myers will need to live in a 5ft by 2ft hutch or ferret cage with a secure 5ft by 3ft run attached to it. They will also require some ferret toys to play with and other enrichment to keep them busy.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Lecter and Myers, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.