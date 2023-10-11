Plastic-free poppies made entirely from paper will go on sale for the first time later this month.
Since poppies were first introduced as a symbol of remembrance 102 years ago, both the leaf and flower have been made from paper but the stem and black centre have been made from plastic.
The new poppies will ditch the plastic and be made from recyclable paper. They will go on sale on October 26.
Greg Wood, the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal organiser for west Surrey, said: “We are really looking forward to the 2023 Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, raising vital funds to support the Armed Forces community all year round.
“We have a new volunteer running the appeal and they are being supported by the local Royal British Legion branch and a host of other volunteers including local Cadets and the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment.
“This year you can wear a new plastic-free poppy to mark Remembrance that is made entirely from paper and can be easily recycled.
“The plastic-free poppy will be available alongside remaining stocks of the existing poppy design to reduce any waste of poppies already produced.
“Finally, for any individual looking to buy a wreath, time is running out – all orders should be placed by the third week in October to guarantee delivery for Remembrance.
“Wreaths can be ordered via our dedicated supporter care team on 0345 845 1945.”