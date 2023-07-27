PIRBRIGHT Horticultural Society is holding its annual show at Lord Pirbright’s Hall tomorrow (Saturday, July 29) from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.
Admission is £1, with members and children under 12 free. Everyone is welcome.
There will be lots for the family to see and enjoy, including Pirbright and Brookwood Art Clubs, Pirbright Historians, PHS Plant Sale, Pirbright country market and waffle station nearby.
Ripley Museum is also looking forward to welcoming visitors.
It is planning a change of tack from its previous exhibition, the story of Newark Mill, to taking a look at village weddings, investigating the origins of wedding traditions and how they have changed.
Send and Ripley are villages where generations of the same family have lived and married.
The exhibition has photographs from about 1870 onwards and, in at least one case, three generations of the same family.
It will be on every Saturday from 10am to midday until the end of October.