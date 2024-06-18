Woking Photographic Society celebrated their end-of-season PDI Finals Night with an evening of perfect pictures.
Distinguished photographer Ian Brash travelled across the county to critique and judge the best of the PDI (Projected Digital Images) winners from previous rounds. Acknowledging that the images had already been judged to be of a high standard, his criteria for the final would be the “wow factor”.
He said: “It was a most enjoyable evening for me because of the many top quality images in both advanced and open categories. There were a large number of natural history images to assess, which proved quite difficult, so in the end it came down to personal preferences.
“The members who produced such terrific work are a credit to the high standard within the club.”
It has been a busy season for the club with visiting speakers and members giving talks and insight into all aspects of photography, as well as the big exhibition recently held at Wolsey Walk, which will move in August to the National Trust’s Dapdune Wharf in Guildford.
Members are also looking forward to the new season, which starts in September with a full programme of events for photographers of all abilities.
Meetings are held weekly on Tuesdays from 8pm at the Parkview Centre for the Community, Sheerwater – all are welcome.
Results: Advanced Class:
Winner: Brendan McIlhargey, The Boy and Bird.
Second: James Smith, Godrevy at Sunset.
Third: Stephen Eberhardt, Cauldron Falls.
Highly commended: Mike Tibbotts, Buzzards Locking Talons; Thinesh Thirugnanasampanthar, Dalmatian Pelican Landing; Anthony Wiltshire, Sunrise Venice.
Open Class:
Winner: Jane Hibbert, Portrait of a Heron with a Fish.
Second: Emma Rowland, Lightbulb Staircase.
Third: Annie Fluke, 2 for 1.
Highly commended: Len Walker, Actor on Set; Wendy Almond, Osprey Fishing; Connie Kinley, Portrait of a Barbary macaque, Gibraltar.