Woking Photographic Society celebrated their end-of-season PDI Finals Night with an evening of perfect pictures.

Distinguished photographer Ian Brash travelled across the county to critique and judge the best of the PDI (Projected Digital Images) winners from previous rounds. Acknowledging that the images had already been judged to be of a high standard, his criteria for the final would be the “wow factor”.

He said: “It was a most enjoyable evening for me because of the many top quality images in both advanced and open categories. There were a large number of natural history images to assess, which proved quite difficult, so in the end it came down to personal preferences.

“The members who produced such terrific work are a credit to the high standard within the club.”

It has been a busy season for the club with visiting speakers and members giving talks and insight into all aspects of photography, as well as the big exhibition recently held at Wolsey Walk, which will move in August to the National Trust’s Dapdune Wharf in Guildford.

Members are also looking forward to the new season, which starts in September with a full programme of events for photographers of all abilities.

Meetings are held weekly on Tuesdays from 8pm at the Parkview Centre for the Community, Sheerwater – all are welcome.

For more details, see www.wokingps.uk, Facebook WokingPS, or Instagram Wokingps.

Results: Advanced Class:

Winner: Brendan McIlhargey, The Boy and Bird.

Second: James Smith, Godrevy at Sunset.

Third: Stephen Eberhardt, Cauldron Falls.

Highly commended: Mike Tibbotts, Buzzards Locking Talons; Thinesh Thirugnanasampanthar, Dalmatian Pelican Landing; Anthony Wiltshire, Sunrise Venice.

Open Class:

Winner: Jane Hibbert, Portrait of a Heron with a Fish.

Second: Emma Rowland, Lightbulb Staircase.

Third: Annie Fluke, 2 for 1.

Highly commended: Len Walker, Actor on Set; Wendy Almond, Osprey Fishing; Connie Kinley, Portrait of a Barbary macaque, Gibraltar.

Emma Rowland_Light bulb staircase_Open
Emma Rowland: Lightbulb Staircase (Open) (Emma Rowland)

Connie Kinley_Portrait of a Barbary macaque, Gibraltar_Open
Connie Kinley: Portrait of a Barbary macaque, Gibraltar (Open) (Connie Kinley)

Anthony Wiltshire_Sunrise Venice_Advanced
Anthony Wiltshire: Sunrise Venice (Advanced) (Anthony Wiltshire)

Annie Fluke_2 for 1_Open
Annie Fluke: 2 for 1 (Open) (Annie Fluke)

Len Walker_Actor on Set_Open
Len Walker: Actor on Set (Open) (Len Walker_Actor on Set_Open)

Wendy Almond_Osprey fishing_Open
Wendy Almond: Osprey fishing (Open) (Wendy Almond)

Thinesh _Dalmatian Pelican Landing_Advanced
Thinesh Thirugnanasampanthar: Dalmatian Pelican Landing (Advanced) (Thinesh _Dalmatian Pelican Landing_Advanced)

Stephen Eberhardt_Cauldron Falls__Advanced
Stephen Eberhardt: Cauldron Falls (Advanced) (Stephen Eberhardt)

Mike Tibbotts_Buzzards locking talons_Advanced
Mike Tibbotts: Buzzards Locking Talons (Advanced) (Mike Tibbotts)

Jane Hibbert_Portrait of a Heron and a Fish_Open
Jane Hibbert: Portrait of a Heron and a Fish (Open) (Jane Hibbert_Portrait of a Heron and a Fish_Open)

James Smith_Godrevy at Sunset_Advanced
James Smith: Godrevy at Sunset (Advanced) (James Smith)