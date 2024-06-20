The RSPCA is appealing to find a special home for a partially sighted cat and his best friend.
Five year-old white and black female cat Candy and four year-old white male cat Kane came into the care of the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham, on March 18 after their previous owner could no longer cope due to personal reasons.
The sweet pair love attention, being fussed over and are very friendly cats, who like to curl up on a lap and enjoy human company.
Kane is almost blind with very limited vision. The vets believe he can just see movements and light, and that he was likely born that way. However, he doesn’t let it impact him and once he gets used to his surroundings, he can get around quite happily.
RSPCA Millbrook manager Sue Walters said: “This pair are so lovely but sadly we haven’t had any interest in them whatsoever. “We think it’s because we are looking for a special home together where Candy can have outdoor access and Kane can be an indoor-cat, which can be achieved easily with a microchip cat flap, or a home where they are both given access to a safe and secure outdoor catio. “We really hope we can find the perfect home for these cats as although they both have different needs, they are incredibly bonded and Kane is often guided by Candy.
“We’d also like to find a home with little changes so we’re looking for owners who are quite happy to keep their furniture and other items around the home in the same place so that Kane can get used to his surroundings and know his way around without getting confused as his sight is so limited.”
With Euro 2024 ongoing, the centre also hopes Kane's star-studded name may attract more potential adopters!
Sue added: “We know many people across Surrey will be hoping that football comes home this summer, thanks to Harry Kane and his England team-mates! But at the centre, our goal is to find a home for our very own Kane and his favourite strike partner Candy!”
Candy and Kane are incredibly bonded, they often groom each other, snuggle and eat together so need to be rehomed as a pair. They could live with a family with calm, junior school aged children, but would need to be the only pets in their home.
With rescue centres full, the number of animals in private boarding has soared, costing RSPCA in the region of £500,000 a month. The charity celebrated its 200th anniversary this year and said the cost of living crisis has left rescue centres facing an ‘animal welfare crisis’.
Animals are coming into its care faster than they are being adopted and there are more than 1,400 animals waiting in private boarding centres because RSPCA centres are full.
If you think you can give Candy and Kane the home they deserve, please contact the centre on [email protected] or 0300 123 0740.