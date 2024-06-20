RSPCA Millbrook manager Sue Walters said: “This pair are so lovely but sadly we haven’t had any interest in them whatsoever. “We think it’s because we are looking for a special home together where Candy can have outdoor access and Kane can be an indoor-cat, which can be achieved easily with a microchip cat flap, or a home where they are both given access to a safe and secure outdoor catio. “We really hope we can find the perfect home for these cats as although they both have different needs, they are incredibly bonded and Kane is often guided by Candy.