RSPCA hopes to find a home for a cat who was rescued from a property where around 50 cats were living in an unsuitable environment.
Two-year-old Pixie came into the care of the RSPCA Hants and Surrey Border Branch in May. After she was rescued by inspectors from a multi-cat household, where dozens of other cats were also living in Reading.
It was soon discovered that Pixie has retinal atrophy, a genetic disorder of the retina, meaning that she will gradually lose her sight over time and become blind.
Liz Wood from the branch, said: “Pixie is a beautiful, sweet and affectionate cat who absolutely loves fuss. She also loves company and would like an owner who is around for a good part of the day.
“As she’s so friendly, she may be able to live with another friendly cat and obviously has lived with other cats before - the main thing is we find a home where she can be spoiled in a way she never has before.”
“Pixie will need to be an indoor-only cat or have access to a secure outside pen or catio. We are looking for patient and understanding owners who have lots of love to give and Pixie will return that love in spades!”
Due to her sight issues, it would not be safe for Pixie to be outside. An alternative would be secure outdoor access and the home should be stable with little change so she can learn her way around.
Pixie could live with a family with secondary school aged children or older, and would prefer not to live with a dog.
If you think you can give Pixie a loving home, visit her profile online or fill out a ‘Perfect Match form’ and send it to [email protected].