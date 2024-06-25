Four Padel court plans in Surrey were rejected amid concerns of noise and lighting.
Two applications were refused by a majority at a Guildford Borough Council planning meeting on Wednesday, June 19. The applications received more than 400 letters of support, and 74 objections.
Planning officers recommended both plans for refusal, as it would have a “detrimental visual impact on the character of the area” and harm the openness of the Green belt.
Padel is a mix between tennis and squash, and is usually played on an enclosed court surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mash.
Guildford councillors said they were “sympathetic” and acknowledged a need for sports centres in the community. But were concerned about the impact of noise and light pollution on the adjoining community.
The sound of the ball rebounding from the court’s walls means padel sport is at least twice as loud as tennis, although estimates vary. Noise restrictions have been put in place in padel courts after complaints to Brighton and Hove council and Enfield council. Parish Councillor Bridget Carter-Manning said there was no noise disturbance report in the application.
Concerns around floodlighting being on until 10pm was also an issue for officers and locals. External lighting could impact the ‘darker skies’ area and may impact wildlife, such as bats.
The applicant, Wade Disley, said he has been trying to build the court for two years, to “do good in the community” and bring padel to more people.
He said in the meeting: “Are you going to support the local community and the growth of a new sport, the impact on climate change and are you going to improve road safety with my applications?”
He also flagged that it is “inevitable” that the proposal would be on Green belt as Guildford borough is mostly a Green Belt area.