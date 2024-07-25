Young athletes were supported by opticians and audiologists at the annual Specsavers Surrey Youth Games.
As the name sponsor of the event through its organiser Active Surrey. For eight years the county’s opticians have donated equipment, sports clothing and other items for the event.
The Games are for children and teenagers aged 7 to 16 who live or go to school in Surrey. All the classes are for entry level and all abilities are welcome. The day is a culmination of the partnership between the Surrey professionals and Active Surrey.
Surrey Sports Park in Guildford turned into an arena, sporting excellence and participation where a wide array of sports was being played.
Popular sports such as touch-rugby, boxing and basketball took place on the day. More niche sports such as fencing and Boccia for athletes with severe physical disabilities were also enjoyed, ensuring that there were activities for everybody.
Optical and audiological store director James Sawyer said: “Since 2017 we have worked with Active Surrey, and it has been a pleasure every step of the way.
“Their mission to encourage healthy, active lifestyles for our younger generation through grassroots sports was something that we could not ignore.
“We have enjoyed helping them achieve this.”
The day also consisted of a fun-filled family festival with a plethora of free activities such as football, circus skills, wall climbing, skateboarding, and even hover ball archery.
Specsavers stores including Addlestone, Cobham, Farnham, Guildford, Leatherhead, and Woking have been supporting the charity for many years.