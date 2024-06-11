Guildford Cathedral will hold an open evening for girls aged 9 to 18 years-old who have ever wondered what it's like to be a cathedral chorister.
The event will take place on Tuesday, June 25 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, offering a unique opportunity to explore the world of cathedral singing.
Led by the renowned vocal coach Hilary Jones, attendees will have the chance to meet the talented girl choristers from Guildford Cathedral Choir and join them in singing. It will also provide an opportunity to meet sub organist Asher Oliver, and organ scholar Jeremy Wan.
The open evening aims to give girls a first-hand experience of being part of the choir for one special evening. It serves as a stepping stone for those who may be interested in joining the choir, leading to a formal audition process.
Organist and master of the choristers Katherine Dienes-Williams said: "Being part of our choir is an immensely special experience, where girls can showcase their love for singing, develop their musical skills, and be part of a friendly and collaborative team. There are opportunities to perform services at the Cathedral, appear on radio and TV broadcasts, record music, and even travel."
Current chorister Alice added: "The open night for girl choristers was welcoming, and I learned many new things that day. It gave me insight into being part of a professional choir. Since joining the choir, my singing skills, sight-reading, and overall confidence have improved. I've also made wonderful friends along the way."
The choir's success was recognised recently when chorister Annie was a finalist in the prestigious BBC Radio 2 and BBC Songs of Praise Young Chorister of the Year Award 2023 and in 2021 (then) chorister Ruby won the prestigious award.